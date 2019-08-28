× Arrest made in Lakewood Walmart shooting that wounded 1

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is still investigating a Sunday night shooting at a Walmart at 440 Wadsworth Blvd. but announced an arrest in the case on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired around 9:32 p.m. on Sunday night.

When Lakewood police arrived on scene, they found a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to live, according to the department.

At roughly 6 a.m. Wednesday, 21-year-old Kile Joshua Chaca was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police believe the shooting resulted from an argument over a parking spot.