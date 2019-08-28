American Airlines launches facial recognition to board passengers at DFW Airport

DALLAS, Texas — American Airlines has begun using facial recognition technology to board some passengers at DFW Airport.

The facial scans replace the use of boarding passes at the gates.

However, travelers will still need a boarding pass to get through the security check.

American Airlines calls the facial recognition a more secure verification system.

“Once you come to board, it matches your face with your passport photo, and if it matches, it allows you to board that aircraft,” said Brandon Duggins of DFW Airport.

For now, the facial recognition is only being used on international flights out of Terminal D, but it’s expected to expand.

American Airlines says it does not store any of the photos.

“As its largest hub, implementing new technology like biometric boarding gives us the opportunity to enhance the airport experience in partnership with CBP. This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members,” Vice President of DFW Hub Operations at American Cedric Rockamore said.

American Airlines said customers should still make sure that they have their passports.