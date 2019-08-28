× Alfred ‘Big Al’ Williams returns to Denver airwaves on 850 KOA on Sept. 3

DENVER — Popular radio host Alfred Williams will return to the Denver airwaves next week, iHeartMedia announced Wednesday.

Williams has been off the air since the end of February when he left 104.3 The Fan and jumped to iHeartMedia.

The former University of Colorado and Broncos player will join JoJo Turnbeaugh for the “Big Al & JoJo” show from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday on 850 AM and 94.1 FM starting Tuesday.

The show will focus on the Broncos, the University of Colorado, the Rockies as well as the top sports stories.

Williams, known as “Big Al,” was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning teams in 1997 and 1998.

He teamed for many years with Darren “D-Mac” McKee on “The Drive” on 104.3 The Fan. Williams had to be off the airwaves for six months as part of a no-compete clause in his contract.

“There’s no bigger voice and no bigger laugh in afternoon radio than Alfred Williams,” said Tim Hager, president of iHeartMedia Denver.

The new show is part of a revamped lineup on 850 KOA and 94.1 FM.

5 a.m. to 9 a.m.: “Colorado’s Morning News” with April Zesbaugh and Marty Lenz

“Colorado’s Morning News” with April Zesbaugh and Marty Lenz 9 a.m. to noon: “Logan & Lewis” with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis and Kathy Lee

“Logan & Lewis” with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis and Kathy Lee Noon to 3 p.m.: Mandy Connell

Mandy Connell 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: “Big Al and JoJo”

“Big Al and JoJo” 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: “Broncos Country Tonight” with Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Albright

Earlier this week, iHeart announced Logan had signed an extended 10-year contract to remain the play-by-play voice for the Broncos along with expanded on-air duties that will include weekly appearances on “Broncos Country Tonight.”

This season marks Logan’s 30th year in the KOA Broncos broadcast booth and his 23rd as the play-by-play voice.

This will be KOA’s 50th season as the flagship station of the Broncos.

Logan is also an accomplished high school football coach, having led four schools to state championships and seven titles overall.

He will remain the coach at Cherry Creek High School, which lost in the 5A final last year to Valor Christian.