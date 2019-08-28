Adopt a horse in need

Have you ever thought about adopting a horse? The Dumb Friend's League Harmony Equine Center rescues neglected and abuse horses, rehabilitates them and offers them up for adoption. for adoption information or to volunteer go to HarmonyEquineCenter.org

