2 juveniles arrested in connection to 19-year-old’s shooting death in southwest Denver

Posted 3:19 pm, August 28, 2019

DENVER — Two male juveniles have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Denver that occurred earlier this month.

The Denver Police Department said Wednesday that the suspects’ names and photos will not be released because of their age.

About 6 p.m. on Aug. 8, DPD officers responded to the shooting near West Colorado Avenue and South Meade Street in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

Darrell Mitchell, 19, was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say what charges the juveniles may face.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

