Woman with warrants slams truck into Fort Collins home trying to flee from police, retired woman injured

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A retired woman was injured when a vehicle slammed into a house in Fort Collins Tuesday night.

Poudre Fire Authority tweeted about the incident shortly after 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. It occurred in the 1100 block of Wabash Street.

A retired woman who was in the house during the crash was injured. She was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the woman who was driving the truck was trying to flee from officers when she drove through a fence, before crashing into the house. Police say she had multiple outstanding warrants.