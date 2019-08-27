Vehicle slams into house in Fort Collins; one person injured

A vehicle that crashed into a house at 1100 Wabash in Fort Collins. Credit: Poudre Fire Authority.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was injured when a vehicle slammed into a house in Fort Collins Tuesday night.

Poudre Fire Authority tweeted about the incident shortly after 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. It occurred in the 1100 block of Wabash Street.

The injured person was taken to a hospital.

The name, gender, age and condition of the injured person have not yet been released.

Authorities have not provided details on the circumstances that led up to the crash.

