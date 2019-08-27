Comfortable Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comfortable temps in the 70s today in the Mountains, Foothills and across the Front Range. I'm forecasting a high of 76 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

We may have morning clouds and a touch of fog as a cold front slides down the Front Range. Then sunshine through the afternoon and dry. Breezy northeast wind 10-25mph.

Shawnee Peak wildfire forecast: Dry, turning breezy. Wind starts from the west then turns east this afternoon up to 25mph.

Thursday is hottest day of this week at 90. Broncos are home and the game looks dry.

Two more cold fronts arrive Friday & Saturday. The result is cooler highs around 80, partly cloudy skies, and a 10% chance of a shower/t-storm.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is Saturday and it looks partly cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon rain shower. Gametime temps in the 70s to near 80.

Sunday looks dry, sunny, and hot around 90-95.

Labor Day looks dry, sunny, and hot around 90.

