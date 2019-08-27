Temperatures heat back up with more dry weather on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a mild and dry Tuesday night across Colorado. Some cloud cover will build in across the eastern Plains overnight and will stick around for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be another dry day on the Front Range, but warmer temperatures will be moving back in.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s in Denver with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will hit the 90s by Thursday. It's expected to be a warm and dry evening for the Broncos' final preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Another push of cooler air moves Friday and Saturday that will bring isolated chances for storms.

Drier and warmer weather move back in Sunday and stays for the beginning of next week.

