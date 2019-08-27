‘Violent’ offender arrested in Colorado Springs 2 months after escaping correctional facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden in June has been arrested, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

Quinn Scaggs, 18, was arrested for outstanding warrants in connection with two hotel robberies last weekend and outstanding escape warrants.

K-9 and fugitive teams took Scaggs into custody.

On June 25, Scaggs escaped through his window at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center and used bed sheets tied together to climb over the fence around the complex.

The Golden and Boulder police departments, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Scaggs since his escape. He was considered to be a violent offender.

Scaggs is not the first to escape the facility this year. In May, two male sex offenders with gang affiliations escaped, and were caught a day later.

There have been a variety of issues at the center this year, including a riot, a death threat and an employee who was charged with possessing child pornography.

Court records show Scaggs is facing felony charges from incidents inside the facility.

There are assault cases from three dates, including alleged assaults of guards, according to court records. He was also charged with being part of a riot and assault with bodily fluids.