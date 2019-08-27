× Ritual Social House to bring Sicilian-style pizza to Capitol Hill

DENVER — One of the owners of Washington Park’s Blackbird Public House is slicing into Capitol Hill.

Brian Midtbo’s newest restaurant concept, Ritual Social House, will open next month in the old Nicolo’s Pizza spot at 1209 E. 13th Ave., on the border of Capitol Hill and Cheesman Park.

“The idea is to be a place that’s just a casual neighborhood hangout with good food and drink, which gives Capitol Hill something I don’t feel like it has right now,” Midtbo said. “There are a couple folks that have started bringing in nicer restaurants, but as soon as you go casual, they become either a sports bar or a dive bar.”

The eatery will specialize in pizza, both thin crust and Sicilian style, he said.

“To me, it’s the original Detroit style,” Midtbo said. “Detroit took Sicilian and made it a little thicker, but it’s square pizza, a pan pizza.”

