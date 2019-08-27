Motorcycle officer seriously injured in crash on I-70 in northeast Denver
DENVER — A police officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in northeast Denver Tuesday night.
According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred at I-70 and North Havana Street.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between the I-225 and Havana exits.
In a tweet published about 10:30 p.m., DPD said the officer’s condition is unknown.
About 11:30 p.m. at Denver Health Medical Center, DPD Chief Paul Pazen was asked how the officer is doing. He responded with a thumbs up.
Around midnight on Wednesday morning, DPD tweeted out an update stating the officer sustained serious injuries and is recovering.
This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more about the crash.