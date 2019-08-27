× Motorcycle officer seriously injured in crash on I-70 in northeast Denver

DENVER — A police officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in northeast Denver Tuesday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred at I-70 and North Havana Street.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between the I-225 and Havana exits.

In a tweet published about 10:30 p.m., DPD said the officer’s condition is unknown.

About 11:30 p.m. at Denver Health Medical Center, DPD Chief Paul Pazen was asked how the officer is doing. He responded with a thumbs up.

.@DenverPolice chief leaves ER. After this video, I yelled out, “How’s the Officer, Chief?” Chief responded with a thumbs up 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/XBMmds90fU — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 28, 2019

Around midnight on Wednesday morning, DPD tweeted out an update stating the officer sustained serious injuries and is recovering.

The Denver Police Officer sustained serious injuries and is recovering. The investigation is also continuing with interstate 70 opening soon. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 28, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more about the crash.