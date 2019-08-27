Motorcycle officer injured in crash on I-70 in northeast Denver

Posted 10:37 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41PM, August 27, 2019

DENVER — A police officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in northeast Denver Tuesday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred at I-70 and North Havana Street.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between the I-225 and Havana exits.

In a tweet published about 10:30 p.m., DPD said the officer’s condition is unknown.

About 11:30 p.m. at Denver Health Medical Center, DPD Chief Paul Pazen was asked how the officer is doing. He responded with a thumbs up.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more about the crash.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.