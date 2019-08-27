‘Latest science does not support Farmers’ Almanac winter outlook for Colorado’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- On Tuesday morning, the Farmers' Almanac released its winter outlook for the upcoming season.

FOX31/CH2 Meteorologist Chris Tomer says the outlook is not what he is predicting for Colorado this winter.

"This winter will not be like last winter. El Nino ruled the pattern last winter with warmer than normal water in the south pacific near the equator. That's changing. In fact, we're going into what we call a "neutral phase" where the water is cooling down. That pushes the southern branch of the jet stream up, brings down the polar jet a little bit more, so the two are going to be running very close-- see-sawing this winter", shared Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

So what does this mean for Colorado?

"That makes the area of wet and warm thinner but I still think parts of Colorado are going to fall within that area of green." "If we zoom in on Colorado for this winter, I think parts of the central and southern mountains will be snowier than normal and also warmer than normal."