Lakewood police searching for man who rammed agent's car with his truck

LAKEWOOD, Colo– The Lakewood Police Department says it is searching for a man who hit an agent’s car with his truck and left the scene on foot.

According to agents, it happened around 4 a.m. at the Trails End Motel at 9025 West Colfax Avenue.

Agents searched the area using a K9 track but were unable to find him.

The man’s truck has been impounded.

Agents have not released a description of the suspect.