Highlands Ranch mom found guilty of murder in death of newborn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch mom accused of throwing her dead newborn over a neighbor’s fence was found guilty by a jury Tuesday afternoon.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad was found guilty of premeditated murder, murder by a person in position of trust and tampering with evidence.

Wasinger-Konrad admitted to smothering her newborn for three minutes before throwing the baby over an 8-foot fence around 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2018. The neighbor’s dog found the baby around 9:48 p.m. that night.

A year and a half later her defense attorneys insist Wasinger-Konrad is guilty of lesser counts of tampering and child abuse resulting in death, not premeditated murder, because she functions like an immature child. Testimony revealed she wore a Disney princess gown to her high school prom, and her own grandparents wouldn’t leave her home alone for fear she might burn the house down.

But investigators say she’s a liar and manipulator who admits to spending 10 minutes deciding how she would dispose of her baby, who Assistant District Attorney Chris Gallo said was “left to die on a cold Colorado morning without the grace of a name.”

Wasinger-Konrad faces life in prison.

The jury received the case at 12:30 p.m. Monday after a one week trial.