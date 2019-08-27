Effort to recall mayor, board members underway in Elizabeth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, Colo. -- Several elected officials in Elizabeth could soon be fighting to keep their jobs after paperwork for a recall petition was approved Monday night.

Roughly 1,400 people live in the rural Elbert County town about 11 miles east of Castle Rock.

The group behind the recall effort, "We Are Not Parker," is now collecting signatures in hopes of recalling the mayor and all six members of the board of trustees.

According to its website, We Are Not Parker believes Mayor Megan Vasquez and the board of trustees are favoring the wishes of developers over those of town residents.

"We have a rubber stamp Mayor and Board of Trustees (BOT) when it comes to pleasing developers with reckless annexations and approvals for anything that big money wants. Meanwhile, the townspeople of Elizabeth either suffer or give up and move," the group's website states.

We Are Not Parker declined an interview with FOX31 and Channel 2 Tuesday. Its members also did not speak at a public hearing Tuesday night, when residents can voice concerns with trustees.

The group has to collect a few dozen valid signatures to force a recall election on each member of the board.

Rachel White, one of the trustees facing a potential recall, said she is not worried.

"We are surrounded by development. And as we look towards the future, we probably have more in common with what's to the west of us than what's to the east," she said.

White said she plans to continue work as usual.

"What happens will happen, and I'm still going to be a part of the community, and I'm still going to serve. That's just what I do," she said.

The petitioners have 60 days to collect signatures. If they are successful, a recall election would occur in April 2020.