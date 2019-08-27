Douglas County sheriff unveils monument honoring deputies who have died in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A new monument stands in Highlands Ranch honoring the memory of Douglas County Deputies Zackari Parrish, Ronald King and Wayne Bryant.

Parrish was ambushed, shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

During a dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the monument and surrounding garden were a community effort made possible by his office, the Highlands Ranch Metro District and Girl Scouts from Mountain Vista High School.

Deputy Wayne Bryant died in 1978 in line of duty from medical complications. Deputy Ronald King died after being hit by a van while on motorcycle patrol in 1999.

The Girl Scouts designed and planted the garden while the Highlands Ranch Metro District and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office combined forces to make the monument a reality, officials said.

Also unveiled Tuesday was an honorary street sign naming the entrance to the Highlands Ranch sheriff’s substation parking lot the “Deputy Zackari S. Parrish III Memorial Drive.”