DENVER– The Denver Police Department is conducting a death investigation on East 16th Avenue, according to a tweet sent out on Tuesday morning.

E. 16th Ave. is closed in both directions between Broadway/Lincoln due to a death investigation. Officers are working to determine whether or not the cause of death is suspicious/criminal. pic.twitter.com/9RNwCwFJrQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 27, 2019

According to the tweet sent around 4:59 a.m., East 16th Avenue is closed in both directions between Broadway and Lincoln due to the investigation.

At this time, police have not determined if the cause of death is suspicious or criminal.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.