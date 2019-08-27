Denver City Council votes to kick e-scooters off sidewalks, unless they are going 6 mph

DENVER -- The Denver City Council voted unanimously to ban electric scooters on Denver sidewalks, barring a few exceptions.

Under the new ordinance, e-scooters cannot exceed more than 6 miles per hour on sidewalks. Riders that wish to travel faster must stay on the street or use bike lanes. E-Scooters are allowed to ride on sidewalk if the sidewalk is part of a bike lane or if a rider is getting on or off an e-scooter.

Denver Public Works estimates people take roughly 6,000 trips on e-scooters every day. Right now, there are 2,800 licensed e-scooters available on Denver's streets. In a survey conducted by Public Works from August 2018 to January 2019,  results found 60 percent  of people surveyed have either been involved in a crash or had a near-miss with an e-scooter.

The ordinance goes into effect once Mayor Michael Hannock signs the ordinance. A spokesperson for Denver Public Works said that is expected to happen this week.

