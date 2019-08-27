Construction on Colfax could impact Aurora drivers

AURORA, Colo. — This week marks the start of intersection improvements in Aurora. Colorado Department of Transportation crews estimate work will last through the fall.

To limit traffic impacts, crews will work overnight from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays.

CDOT will be replacing traffic signals, adding left turn lanes, widening left turn lanes, adding curb ramps and ensuring sidewalks in the area are ADA compliant.

CDOT officials say drivers can expect 30 mph speed limits and single lane closures while work is being done.

Estimated intersection work dates:

  • East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road: August – September
  • East Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225: September – November
  • Tower Road and I-70: November

You can find more information on the CDOT website.

