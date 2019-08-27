× Caregiver sentenced for assaulting patients at Arvada care and memory facility

ARVADA, Colo. —A woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for assaulting two female patients at an Arvada care and memory facility where she was a caregiver.

Gwendolyn Phillis Kentris, 45, was an employee of the Ralston Creek Neighborhood when she assaulted the women, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Arvada police were called to the care center in March of 2018, where they found a 74-year-old woman who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease with a fractured hand, abrasions and lacerations on her head, nose, elbow, forearm and knee cap, as well as a swollen lip and bruised fingers.

Staff reported they had seen alarming behavior from Kentris when she was in the woman’s room.

Another woman was also assaulted.

Kentris pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault – at-risk adult, in May.

“Prison is an appropriate outcome for assaults on two older adults,” said Pete Weir, district attorney, in the release. “Our Elder Abuse Unit works closely with law enforcement to protect and bring justice these vulnerable victims.”

This is Kentris’s fourth felony conviction.