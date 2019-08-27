Couple use baseball bat, punches to fight off mother bear, cub that broke into Pine home

PINE, Colo. — A couple fought off a mother bear and her cub with punches and a baseball bat after the animals broke into a home on Monday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the mother bear and her cub entered the home on Zurich Drive in Pine, about 10 miles southwest of Conifer, about 8:30 p.m. and began eating a loaf of bread.

When the homeowners heard noises, they went to investigate and confronted the bears.

The mother bear then attacked the 71-year-old man. He punched the bear while his wife struck it with a baseball bat until both bears ran out through a screen door they entered the home through.

The man suffered numerous cuts and scratches but was not seriously injured, the sheriff’s office said. His wife was not injured.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded with dogs to search for the bears. It’s not known if they were found.

Officials said bears are becoming very active as they eat as much as possible before going into hibernation.