Amazon’s Treasure Truck

Posted 2:23 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, August 27, 2019

Amazon's Treasure Truck is celebrating a milestone by adding cities, more pickup locations, and new ways to shop across the nation. Shoppers can expect offers on exclusive items, trending tech, and the latest gear.

