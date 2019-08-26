Trump says he’s open to meeting with Iran over nuclear standoff

BIARRITZ, France — President Donald Trump said he’s open to meeting with Iran to resolve the nuclear standoff but that if Iran doesn’t agree to being a “good player” it will be met with “very violent force.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday at the Group of Seven summit in France that he hopes Trump and the Iranian president will meet in the coming weeks.

Macron says G-7 leaders agreed Iran needs to meet its nuclear obligations but there was hope for a diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict that has grown since the U.S. left the 2015 nuclear accord.

Trump says progress can be made, although it “may not be immediately.”

Macron says he will work with nations still in the deal to facilitate progress. He says there is talk of negotiating a new agreement.