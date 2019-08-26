× Trial continues for Highlands Ranch mom accused of throwing dead newborn over neighbor’s fence

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The trial for a Highlands Ranch mom accused of throwing her dead newborn over a neighbor’s fence is ongoing, as a jury will now consider the case.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder by a person in a position of trust and tampering with physical evidence.

Wasinger-Konrad admitted to smothering her newborn for three minutes before throwing the baby over an 8-foot fence around 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2018. The neighbor’s dog found the baby around 9:48 p.m. that night.

A year and a half later her defense attorneys insist Wasinger-Konrad is guilty of lesser counts of tampering and child abuse resulting in death, not premeditated murder, because she functions like an immature child. Testimony revealed she wore a disney princess gown to her high school prom, and her own grandparents wouldn’t leave her home alone for fear she might burn the house down.

But investigators say she’s a liar and manipulator who admits to spending 10 minutes deciding how she would dispose of her baby, who Assistant District Attorney Chris Gallo said was “left to die on a cold Colorado morning without the grace of a name.”

Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty because the victim was fewer than 7 years old, but chose not to.

If Wasinger-Konrad is convicted of first-degree murder, she will automatically face life in prison.

The jury received the case at 12:30 p.m. Monday after a one week trial.