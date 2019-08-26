Trial continues for Highlands Ranch mom accused of throwing dead newborn over neighbor’s fence

Posted 3:41 pm, August 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:54PM, August 26, 2019

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The trial for a Highlands Ranch mom accused of throwing her dead newborn over a neighbor’s fence is ongoing, as a jury will now consider the case.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder by a person in a position of trust and tampering with physical evidence.

Wasinger-Konrad admitted to smothering her newborn for three minutes before throwing the baby over an 8-foot fence around 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2018. The neighbor’s dog found the baby around 9:48 p.m. that night.

A year and a half later her defense attorneys insist Wasinger-Konrad is guilty of lesser counts of tampering and child abuse resulting in death, not premeditated murder, because she functions like an immature child. Testimony revealed she wore a disney princess gown to her high school prom, and her own grandparents wouldn’t leave her home alone for fear she might burn the house down.

But investigators say she’s a liar and manipulator who admits to spending 10 minutes deciding how she would dispose of her baby, who Assistant District Attorney Chris Gallo said was “left to die on a cold Colorado morning without the grace of a name.”

Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty because the victim was fewer than 7 years old, but chose not to.

If Wasinger-Konrad is convicted of first-degree murder, she will automatically face life in prison.

The jury received the case at 12:30 p.m. Monday after a one week trial.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.