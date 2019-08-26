Thieves target local 91-year-old grandmother after following her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local 91-year-old was recently robbed after she was followed home from the grocery store.

Evelyn tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she can’t believe someone targeted her in such a cruel manner. She says someone followed her cab home after a trip to the grocery store shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

A woman knocked on the door saying she was from social services and needed to check the home. After Evelyn let her in, a group of men entered the home through the back door.

"There were four of them. I couldn’t have done anything in my walker," Evelyn said. FOX31 has chosen not to use her last name to protect her identity.

Evelyn says the men then took an envelope with rent money, then pressured her to sign over a check for $500.

"I got afraid after he kept insisting I write him a check," she said.

Evelyn says one man indicated he knew she had come home in a cab. The group left but called to ask if Evelyn was alone the next day, then returned. However, her grandson ran them off, then contacted police and filed a report.

Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman tells the Problem Solvers the elderly are common targets for scammers and those looking to steal.

"All of us need to be skeptical. In this day and age, scammers have become very sophisticated," he said.

Schepman advises family members and friends to help elderly loved ones understand basic safety practices.

"If it’s someone they don’t know, it’s really the safest thing for them to not answer the door," he said.

Police are investigating this case. Anyone with information should contact authorities immediately.