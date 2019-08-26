Man in custody after allegedly stealing, crashing RTD bus in west Denver

DENVER — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing an RTD bus in west Denver Monday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the suspect stole the bus at Federal Boulevard and West Howard Place, which is just south of Federal’s interchange with West Colfax Avenue. No passengers were on the bus.

The bus crashed near Sixth Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

The suspect then allegedly carjacked a second vehicle and crashed it into a car at West First Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect’s name and age have not yet been released.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured.

