St. Jude’s Harvest Dinner

St. Jude's mission is to ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatments, travel, housing or food so that families can focus on helping their child live.

St. Jude of the Rocky Mountain Region raises funds throughout the region to help families through events like the upcoming 5th Annual Harvest Dinner taking place Friday, September 6th in Windsor, Colorado.  Chefs Dryden and Dane will be cooking at the farm to table dinner and they gave a sneak peak of some of the dishes that will served at the event.

What: St. Jude Harvest presented by the Noffsinger family
When (day and time): Friday, Sept. 6
Where: Red Barn at Highland Meadows Golf Course; Windsor, CO
Cost: $250

 

 

