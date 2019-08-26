Man killed in shooting in Whittier neighborhood, Denver police searching for suspect

DENVER– Denver police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man near East 28th Avenue and North High Street around 1 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a tweet sent by DPD, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the Whittier neighborhood.

Around an hour later, DPD sent a follow-up tweet stating that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information about what happened, please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be shared anonymously.

