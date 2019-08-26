International Dog Day; Furry friends take over the internet, we want to see yours

Posted 5:15 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, August 26, 2019

DENVER– Monday is International Dog Day. It is a chance to give your favorite furry friend some extra love and attention.

If your camera roll is filled with photos of your puppies or full grown dogs, August 26 is a great opportunity to pick out the best picture and share it with the world.

Click the red “Submit Your Photo” button below the gallery to add your picture. You could even be featured in one of our newscasts.

Photo Gallery

Add Your Photo

Click the button below to add your photo to the gallery.

AlertMe
Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.