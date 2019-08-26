Donation allows Colorado Parks and Wildlife to outfit K-9 with protective vest

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — A charitable donation has allowed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to outfit its K-9 Samson with a bullet and stab protective vest.

The donation was made from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

The vest was sponsored by Troy DeCoux and friends of Pflugerville, Texas. The sentiment “Born to Love -Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” is embroidered on the vest.

Since it was established in 209, Vested interest in K9s has provided more than 3,400 protective vests across the country through private and corporate donations.

Samson is a Belgian Malinois and is handled by Ian Petkash, the wildlife officer in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Lake George District.