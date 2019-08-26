DNA test confirms euthanized mountain lion attacked Bailey boy

DENVER — DNA test results confirmed a mountain lion that attacked an 8-year-old boy in Bailey last week was euthanized, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Monday.

The boy suffered serious injuries after he was attacked Wednesday night and bit on the head.

On Thursday, wildlife officers and officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services found two mountain lions had killed and started feeding on a domestic goat.

Officials euthanized the mountain lions seen at the goat carcass.

DNA samples were submitted for analysis because one of the mountain lions was believed to be the one that attacked the boy and were in close proximity to the site.

The University of Wyoming Forensics Lab confirmed a positive match.

Tissue samples matched hair samples taken off the neck and chest of the boy, off the shirt of the father who picked up his son after scaring away the mountain lion, off bedding from the hospital and of fur collected at the attack site.

“It is reassuring to know that the mountain lion from both the attack and depredation of the goat was removed from the area,” area wildlife manager Mark Lamb said.

“This male juvenile mountain lion was not only a threat to human safety, but obviously to livestock and pets as well.

“We had clear signs that both of these male mountain lions were feeding well in the area, so there was no reason to believe that they would travel elsewhere out of that community any time soon.”

Both mountain lions were estimated to be 1 year old males and each weighed about 65 pounds.

“We encourage people in the community to remain vigilant and take the proper precautions for living with all wildlife, but to also protect livestock and their pets as well,” Lamb said.

The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District said in a statement the boy underwent a second surgery on Sunday.

“He continues to persevere and remain brave while healing,” according to the statement.

The family said in a statement on Saturday that the boy had surgery to repair several lacerations to his head and face.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the family of the boy.

Donations of gift cards for fuel, food or other items can be delivered to Platte Canyon fire station No. 2 at 153 Delwood Drive in Bailey.