× Denver City Council officially delays pollution-tax effort

DENVER — The Denver City Council approved postponing a proposed pollution tax initiative, delaying by a year an effort that would have asked voters whether to impose a carbon tax on commercial and industrial users.

Mayor Michael Hancock opposed the effort, and in the weeks since its unveiling, he worked with the council on a compromise: the administration will commit $8 million in the 2020 budget to emissions-reduction efforts and establish a climate office by November of this year.

The council will now have several months to craft a new proposal, with a goal to have a new ordinance crafted by June 2020 and a ballot item before voters in November 2020, said Jolon Clark, the District 7 councilperson who led the effort co-sponsored by six other councilors.