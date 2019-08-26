× Wildfire burning in northeastern Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are fighting a wildfire in northeastern Park County.

At 3:42 p.m. Monday, the Platte Canyon Fire Department said it was responding to the fire alongside other agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is located near Shawnee Peak in the Lost Creek Wilderness, southwest of Bailey. The area is part of the Pike National Forest.

Smoke is visible from Bailey and other nearby communities.

No structures are currently threatened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.