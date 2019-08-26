Taste off fall moves in Tuesday as temperatures fall to 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s overnight with mostly clear skies and dry conditions on the Front Range.

There will be some areas of patchy fog and drizzle Tuesday morning on the eastern Plains.

Midday Tuesday will bring sunshine and dry conditions. There is potential for an isolated shower or two on the Palmer Divide on Tuesday afternoon, but most places will stay dry.

Drier and warmer weather will move in on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be back in the low 90s by Thursday afternoon.

The Broncos game on Thursday night will be warm and dry.

Another cold front moves through Colorado on Friday into Saturday, dropping temperatures into the low 80s with a 10% chance of rain.

