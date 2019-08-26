15 degrees cooler today; Numerous cold fronts lined-up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temps drop 15-20 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Highlands Ranch, and Fort Collins. Highs around 80. That's after a hot 97 yesterday.

Skies stay sunny today from the Mountains to the Plains.

Wind stays breezy today 10-25mph across the Front Range. Mountain wind 20-40mph above treeline.

There are 4-5 cold fronts lined-up over the next 7 days. That means numerous temperature swings.

Tuesday features a cold front with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of a shower/t-storm. Highs around 76.

The 90s return briefly on Thursday.

Another cold front on Friday and again on Saturday. Both days feature a 10% chance of a shower/t-storm. Highs 75-80.

Sunday looks dry and warmer near 85.

