Texas newlyweds die in car crash minutes after getting married

ORANGE, Texas — A Texas couple were married only a few minutes when the husband and wife were killed in a car crash, KENS reported.

Family members told KENS the couple’s car was hit by another vehicle as they were pulling out of the Justice of the Peace’s parking lot.

Members of the family were inside cars behind the couple when it happened.

According to KENS, the couple — 19-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux — were high school sweethearts who decided to get married Friday.

“My worse nightmare happened right in front of my eyes,” Harley’s mom, Lashawna Morgan, said. “If you have kids, go home and hug them because I don’t have my kid, I don’t have the one thing in my life that made me happy.”

Police said a man driving a F-250 pickup truck was towing a trailer with a tractor when he hit the car. He was not injured.

It’s unclear if the driver of the truck will face charges.