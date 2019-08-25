Sisters summit all 58 14ers in Colorado

Posted 5:49 pm, August 25, 2019, by

DENVER -- Hilary and Megan Hawkins are checking off a big box on their bucket list: summiting all 58 14,000-foot peaks (14ers) in Colorado.

"The sense of accomplishment was amazing," Hillary Hawkins said. "It's been a decade-long journey and really rewarding to get to the end."

The pair hiked Handies Peak in Hinsdale County alongside family last weekend.

"[We're] just constantly encouraging [each other] so we make it up," Megan Hawkins said.

The sisters say hiking and climbing 14ers requires significant preparation. They stress the importance of getting an early start, planning your route, packing proper supplies and checking the weather before hiking.

"It's been a great experience," Hillary Hawkins said. "I don't want it to stop here."

The two say they are considering hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.