Sisters summit all 58 14ers in Colorado

DENVER -- Hilary and Megan Hawkins are checking off a big box on their bucket list: summiting all 58 14,000-foot peaks (14ers) in Colorado.

"The sense of accomplishment was amazing," Hillary Hawkins said. "It's been a decade-long journey and really rewarding to get to the end."

The pair hiked Handies Peak in Hinsdale County alongside family last weekend.

"[We're] just constantly encouraging [each other] so we make it up," Megan Hawkins said.

The sisters say hiking and climbing 14ers requires significant preparation. They stress the importance of getting an early start, planning your route, packing proper supplies and checking the weather before hiking.

"It's been a great experience," Hillary Hawkins said. "I don't want it to stop here."

The two say they are considering hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.