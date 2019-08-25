× Regis University shuts down internet on campus following cyber attack

DENVER — A cyber attack forced Regis University in northwest Denver to shut down its campus internet. The shut-down began Tuesday. As of Sunday, the university’s email accounts, online programs and class schedules remained unavailable.

Regis officials say their systems were affected by a malicious threat outside of the university, likely from outside the country.

WebAdvisor, which is used for things like class registration and some payments.

The university has not yet said when the school website and all its services will go back online.

Regis is posting updates about the outage online.