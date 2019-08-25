Police: Woman groped at CU Welcomefest concert

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect is being sought after a woman said she was groped during a Welcomefest concert on Saturday night and there might be more victims, the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department said.

Police said a man grabbed a woman’s waist from behind and pulled her into his pelvic region about 10:30 p.m. during the concert at Business Field.

She said the man also reached up her shirt and grabbed her breast before she was able to get away.

The man is described as about 6-foot-2 with unknown skin or hair color. The woman said the man was muscular and not wearing a shirt.

Police said it’s possible there were other victims. If anyone wants to file a report, they can call police at 303-492-6666 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.