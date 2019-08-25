Alcohol suspected in Thornton that leaves woman dead, 4 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- One person was killed and four others were injured in an early-morning, three-vehicle crash on Sunday, the Thornton Police Department said.

The crash happened about 1:40 a.m. at Highway 7 and Quebec Street, near Todd Creek Golf Club.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and three men and one woman were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital.

Highway 7 was closed between Quebec and Yosemite streets. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said alcohol is suspected.