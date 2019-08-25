Near-record heat Sunday with high fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a hot with high fire danger across Colorado on Sunday.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 90s on the Front Range with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

The record high for Sunday is 99 degrees set in 2011. If it somehow reaches 100 degrees, it will be the latest day that Denver will record a triple-digit day.

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest in the afternoon, making fire danger high. Some areas are in a fire weather warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A big cool down will move in Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s and dry conditions.

The coolest day of the week will be Tuesday as highs cool to the upper 70s. There will be a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm on Tuesday, but most of the week will stay dry.

Temperatures will heat back up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

