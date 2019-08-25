Naked New Mexico man rescued from top of 150-foot power line in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was rescued after being found naked at the top of a 150-foot steel power line early Sunday morning, the Pueblo Police Department said.

The man was heard yelling when officers were dispatched to the Comanche Power Plant to rescue him.

Police said the man had boxers with him and he was able to put them back on before getting onto a fire ladder with the help of coaching by officers and firefighters.

Police contacted the man’s father, who told officers he didn’t know why his 29-year-old son was in Pueblo, but that he had been struggling with narcotics.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.