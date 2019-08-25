Man killed in Fort Collins motorcycle crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Police responded about 1:15 a.m. to Centre Avenue and Rolland Moore Drive just south of Colorado State University after witnesses said a motorcycle went off the road and dropped into a ditch canal.

Police said the driver of a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was going southbound on Centre Avenue when he went off the right side of the road.

The motorcycle hit the far side of the canal bank and flipped into an open field.

The Fort Collins man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for a bout 4 1/2 hours for the investigation. Police believe speed contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information who has not already given a statement is asked to call police at 970-416-2224.