Man dies in Aurora stabbing; person of interest identified

AURORA, Colo. — A man died after being found with a stab wound on Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Emporia Street just after 9:30 p.m.

The man, whose name and age weren’t released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there is a person of interest in the stabbing but did not release any more information.

The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and police added there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6117 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.