Lakewood police investigating shooting at Walmart; one person hospitalized

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Walmart near Wadsworth Boulevard and the Sixth Avenue Freeway.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, LPD said via Twitter that the shooting took place at 440 Wadsworth Blvd.

One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not provide details on the victim’s condition.

LPD did not release additional information about the incident.