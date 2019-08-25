Juvenile shot in southwest Denver; 2 other shootings in city reported overnight

DENVER — A boy was injured in southwest Denver early Sunday morning in one of three reported shootings overnight Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said about 1:15 a.m. that a boy was shot at West Gill Place and South Hazel Court, near South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue.

The juvenile, whose name and age weren’t released, is expected to survive, police said.

Police said a juvenile male was found and detained after a perimeter search. No arrest has been made.

The first reported shooting happened in the 5000 block of North Grant Street about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a woman was shot in the ankle and the circumstances of the shooting were under investigation. No suspect information was released.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road in northeast Denver.

Officers found a man who was shot in the leg. The suspects fled the area and the man was taken to a hospital.

All three shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.