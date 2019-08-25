Judge reopens Longmont fracking ban case without objections

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Boulder District Court judge has reopened a case to ban fracking in Longmont without hearing objections.

The Longmont Times-Call reported Friday that the ruling reopens a case examining the legality of Longmont’s voter-approved fracking ban without hearing the plaintiff’s objections.

Officials say the Colorado Supreme Court ruled the ban conflicted with the state Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Act in 2016.

Anti-fracking groups say they plan to argue the legality of the ban after a recently approved Senate Bill is believed to supersede the former ruling.

Anti-fracking advocates say the high-pressured oil and gas extraction technique uses chemicals harmful to residents’ health.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association could not be reached for comment Friday.

A date for opening arguments has yet to be scheduled.

