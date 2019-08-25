× Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee endorses Hickenlooper for Senate

DENVER — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate.

“John Hickenlooper is far and away the strongest candidate to beat Cory Gardner, and we’re proud to support him in his run for Senate,” said DSCC spokesperson Lauren Passalacqua in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

The DSCC posted support for Hickenlooper via Twitter on Friday, saying the former presidential candidate would help cut health care and prescription drug costs, among other things:

.@Hickenlooper is running against Cory Gardner — the most vulnerable Republican up in 2020! If we want to end the gridlock, cut the costs of health care and prescription drugs, and act on climate — we need to flip this #COSen seat. pic.twitter.com/9CMoF6ZlOF — Senate Democrats (@dscc) August 23, 2019

Hickenlooper dropped out of the presidential race on Aug. 15. He announced his Senate run one week later.

However, Hickenlooper previously said he was not interested in running for Senate.

In June, Hickenlooper told KOA NewsRadio in Denver, “If you look at the skill sets of what I’m good at, that’s very different than what happens in the Senate.”

Earlier this year in Texas, Hickenlooper said, “Some of my best friends are senators. I don’t think I’m cut out for that.”

Still, following his Senate campaign announcement, Hickenlooper quickly received support from politicians including Rep. Ed Perlmutter as well as Sens. Kamala Harris and Tim Kaine.

There are currently at least 11 other Democratic candidates hoping to taken on Sen. Cory Gardner in the 2020 election.